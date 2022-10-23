Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker has said Britain does not need Boris Johnson again as the UK Prime Minister.

According to Reuters, the lawmaker said the former Tory leader cannot be favoured if he contests adding that the odds are in favour of former finance minister, Rishi Sunak.

Johnson was the prime minister from 2019 to 2022 until he was forced to resign over a series of scandals.

But reports have shown that his allies are now urging him to stay out of the race to replace his successor Liz Truss, who only lasted 45 days in office.

Johnson is still facing an investigation into whether he misled parliament when he was last in power, and several former backers have said that would guarantee a return to the constant state of drama that accompanied his previous premiership.

“This isn’t the time for Boris’s style,” Steve Baker told Sky News on Sunday. “I’m afraid the trouble is because of the privileges vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster.”

Britain has been plunged into a fresh political crisis after Truss resigned last week Thursday following her poor economic policy that sparked turmoil in financial markets, driving up borrowing costs and mortgage rates at a time of surging energy and food bills.

Truss’ exit has opened the way for a new leader, with Sunak, the former finance minister, Johnson and former defence minister Penny Mordaunt battling to get the support of 100 lawmakers to enter a ballot on Monday to become the next prime minister.

Also, the Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer has called for a general election, arguing that Britain could not afford another Conservative Party leader.

