By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A group under the auspices of Brightflow Logistics services limited has organised a business summit in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital to sensitize the citizens engage in profitable business and investment activities to create wealth for themselves and become financially independent.

The two-day event held at Vinpy Event Centre Uyo, supported by ‘Citygates Global financial services’, Brightflow Foundation for Women & Children, ‘Twindynasty Global limited’, and Global Advocates for Development (GLAD) USA, among other partners was tagged: “Focus trade diversity for economic performance and financial independence”

Addressing the participants, the convener and Chief Executive Officer of the group, Mrs Aniefiok Iton, expressed concern over the existing lifestyle in the state,where many of the citizens have unproductive because they indulge solely on oil and gas sector as well as unprofitable gatherings.

Iton noted that the business summit was therefore conceived to help change the people’s mindset from over reliance on oil and gas sector and petty trading that had been in practice in the local communities over the years, and to begin to focus on trading opportunities that would improve their living standards.

Her words: “The theme :Focus trade diversity for economic performance and financial independence” is coordinated to sensitize the citizens on the overwhelming non-oil natural resources in our envirnment for the purpose of economic diversity.

“Our focus is on the diversification of economic environment for positivity and people oriented programmes. There is hope in diversity if we focus on what is made available by nature for our advantage.

“There are opportunities in trade diversity that can boost performance for growth, sufficiency and sustainability. We have been given enough by nature in terms of fishing, arts, raw materials for craft to sustain and put us in the global statics of harmonized system code on trade facilitation.

“The world is taking trade. There are products and services to be utilized by skilled and unskilled workers for their economic advantage and financial gains. We must outgrow the attitude of sitting on the fence and take a chance to join the train of global trade review.

“Let us teach ourselves and children the beauty of trade diversity, where we should not only take pleasure in social activities and unprofitable gatherings, but one that is concerned with commerce, investment, development and productivity. Let’s begin to think productivity, trade diversity and profitable lifestyle”

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the occasion and former Attorney-General in Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN) expressed regret that the people are interested in social activities and politics more than doing business.

He commended Brightflow Logistics Services Ltd, for the initiative saying: “I want to thank Brghtflow foundation for first conceiving the idea, and taken steps in initiating and executing it. And I am so happy that I am part of it. I believe that the government would partner this organisation in future to make it to stand, and to sustain it for the state.

“I want to say that Akwa Ibom State is not a very fertile ground to discuss investment because of the political environment. We are more interested in politics, and social events. People here have not cultivated the habit of discussing investment, so doing business is not really part of our lifestyle.

“That is why I am very excited that somebody is sowing a seed to develop and cultivate the idea of investment which is directly in line with the thinking and philosophy of the present administration run by governor Udom Emmanuel. The governor has introduced the trajectory of expanding the private sector, by building Industries, and attracting investments.

“You can talk about the Ibom Air, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing company, the Metering factory , Flour Mill, and many others. So there are a lot of things that the state government has brought in within the past Seven years that is changing the trajectory of business in Akwa Ibom State today.

In his presentation, the comptroller of Custom Cross River and Akwa Ibom, A. B Abdullahi explained that technique have been put in place in the country to facilitate trade, noting: “We are making trade easy for people across the borders to cut cost and time, and also to make ease of doing business better”

The business summit also featured presentation of good will messages by stakeholders drawn from the business sectors including Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development.

