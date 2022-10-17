By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A group, under the aegis of International Friendship League, IFL in Akwa Ibom State,

has poured encomium on the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi for being a blessing to humanity.

Some members of the group spoke during the launch of a book entitled: “Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith”, presented Sunday for promotion at the Villa Hilton Hotels and Apartment, which Chronicle the life and times of Pastor Kumuyi.

Speaking, the Chief promoter of the autobiography, Mr. Emmanuel Abasifreke expressed happiness to be associated with the well detailed book describing Pastor Kumuyi as a man who has been a source of blessings to many.

Abasifreke who was the Chairman of the occasion, disclosed that he had particularly benefited from the anointing and blessings from the General Overseer.

His words: “When I was contacted to be the Chairman of this occasion, I was very excited because my father in the Lord, Pastor Kumuyi has been a blessing to all. At a time that people were looking for a job, my own case was different because I invested in the things of God.

” The two bags of cement I donated transformed my life. Pastor Kumuyi appeared to me in a dream when I was in distress and gave me a letter of appointment. That letter of appointment was sky blue. Since the job I secured was from the man of God.

“And because I saw it a divine; from then, God has really taken me higher and to places. I want to encourage brethren to love the things of God and also invest in them because there are benefits”.

The State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Emmanuel Amaeze, said the book would propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ as it permeates all the segments of the state, and also touch lives of millions of people who would find it a useful reading material.

“ I feel so happy and I know that this book will propagate the gospel in all the nooks and crannies of this state; it will reach and touch lives. I believe that those who are having some challenges; solution has come. And I believe that in no time, we will hear a testimony of today’s programme”, Amaeze stressed.

While revealing the motivation behind writing of the book, Mr. Banji Ojewale, one of the writers of the book, said they decided to put the book together in view of the fact that Pastor Kumuyi is one man whom he said has stood out in holiness.

He said he was happy that Pastor Kumuyi has not derailed anyway in his Christian life, a disposition he said was exemplary, adding:”We were inspired by the fact that here is a man who stands out from the crowd. The world identifies with him as an Apostle of holiness and righteousness.

” When people are rejoicing, rejoice with them and when they are mourning, also mourn with them. So, you can see in practical terms, what he preaches. When we gathered to write the book, we said let’s liberalize it; let’s democratize it so that other people could see this man”