By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Group of youths in Kebbi state under the aegis of Kauran Gwandu Youth Vanguard has pledged a six million votes for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the governorship candidate of APC the state, Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu.

Speaking shortly in Birnin Kebbi after a closed-door meeting, the group zonal coordinator Kebbi south comprising Zuru and Yauri emirates, Alhaji Abubakar Shuaibu (Abu manager) said that, the youth vanguard after due and wide consultations with relevant stakeholders have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Tinubu and Dr Idris respectively.

Abu manager who is also the sole financier of the youth body said that what they did is beyond endorsement as they are working assiduously to deliver 6m votes for the duo.

While giving reasons for the endorsement, the youth disclosed that, its now time to rescue the country by electing good leaders with capacity and experience to govern a country like Nigeria.