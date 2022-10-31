By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS apprehension rents the air over recent terror alerts, a group called Society for Youth and the Downtrodden, SYD, Monday, condemned some embassies and the Federal Government of Nigeria for allegedly violating Global Standard Rules for National Intelligence, GSRNI, on issuing recent terror alerts.

This was contained in a statement signed by, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYD, Ogwuche Gabriel.

The group expressed worry about the recent terror alerts in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and its consequences on Nigerians and the economy.

The statement reads in part, “The area mostly concerned was the evacuation/departure orders purportedly issued by foreign authorities to their citizens in FCT, Abuja and other parts of the country.

“This action passes a message that the nation`s Federal Capital city and Nigeria at large is not habitable for businesses and legitimate activities due to insecurity even though, it does not reflect the reality of the security situation because the reverse is the case.

“The war against terrorism is a global concern with very clear standard practices to observe in order to achieve the desired result and we are not ignorant of it.

“Our independent investigation revealed that Global Standard Rules for National Intelligence (GSRNI) was grossly violated and the interest of the nation dismissed with an ordinary wave of hands by relevant authorities and foreign governments in this regard.”

The group also recalled terrorists’ attacks between 2011 and 2014 in Abuja, in which notable public and private buildings came under the attacks including Police Headquarters, United Nations Building, Shopping Malls, Nyanya Bus Terminal, Abacha Barracks, Eagle Square, and others.

“During the period under review, diplomatic embassies and other strategic locations were clearly marked for bombing by terrorists while all residents of the FCT, Abuja were operating in hiding places. Yet, no one departed the country at the time”, the group pointed.

The group also queried, “Why is it now that the security situation in Nigeria and FCT, Abuja in particular have considerably improved that you are raising security fear, making the whole world to see intangibility as tangible?

“We are not happy with this development and urge the Federal Government to do the same in order to avoid the repeat of this kind of unwarranted campaign and its attendant national embarrassment.

“As a people, we are totally committed to Nigeria`s project and therefore, the forthcoming general election is very important to us and don’t want anything that will destroy its credibility and manipulate the outcome against the wishes of the electorates. The interest of the nation remains sacrosanct and we shall continue to protect it irrespectively.”

However, the group counselled that, “Whilst calling on the people to be security conscious at all times, we urge the federal government of Nigeria, international communities and media to adopt a high sense of professionalism in handling the security situation in the country.”

