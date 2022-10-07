By Adesina Wahab

A group, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has raised the alarm over alleged plans by those championing and agitating for secession of Yoruba land from the rest of Nigeria to cause violence and chaos in the South-West and other parts of the country with the ultimate objective of truncating the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

YAF National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, raised the alarm at a press conference in Lagos on Friday.

Citing recent utterances by the leaders of the agitators that the group would achieve the secession of Yorubaland from Nigeria in a few months time, YAF said the statement should be taken seriously as indications of the violence the group could be planning in the region.

According to the Forum, “It is a known fact that the agitators for the phantom Yoruba Nation, who are known to be sponsored from within and outside Nigeria, have sinister and very dangerous agenda towards the country, particularly as it concerns the 2023 general elections. There are plans by these groups of Yoruba Nation agitators to cause violence and mayhem during the political campaigns that kicked off on September 28, 2022.

“These groups of Yoruba Nation agitators have lined up various rallies and protests in all the six South-West states to coincide with the political parties’ campaigns with the sole aim of disrupting the political process, instigating violence and chaos, and truncating the conduct of next year’s general elections.

“It has come to YAF’s notice recently that some so-called Yoruba Nation champions and agitators as well as disgruntled politicians, working in cahoots with their allies in other parts of the country, have been planning violent and unpatriotic activities in the South-West with the ultimate ulterior motive of truncating the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Of course, a grand conspiracy by some individuals, politicians and groups to undermine the country’s electoral process exists; the pointers to that are very clear. Already, the continued insurgency in the North-East, farmers-herders’ skirmishes in some parts of the country, resource conflicts in the Niger Delta, violence in the South-East and banditry in the North-West and secession agitations in the South-West are all indicative of the plans by some unpatriotic elements to truncate the conduct of next year’s polls.

“Recall that some unpatriotic elements have consistently been making aggressive efforts to disrupt the electoral processes, just to cast a pall of doubts on the conduct of the 2023 elections.

“The major aim of this is to create panic, fear and anarchy and ultimately scuttle the forthcoming elections in many states of the federation and destabilise the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“YAF indeed has information at its disposal that there are renewed plans by some Yoruba Nation agitators, politicians, their supporters and armed thugs to cause violence and mayhem in the South-West, and subsequently instigate reprisals in other parts of the country.”

The Forum also stated that it “has the details about what these unpatriotic and evil-minded Yoruba Nation agitators, politicians and their supporters intend to do ahead of the 2023 general elections. They have already been mobilised to carry out these acts of violence, in an unprecedented manner.

Several groups of Yoruba Nation agitators have already been raised across the South-West states and they are to be reinforced by some other hoodlums. Notorious cult groups such as Eye and Aiye are also part of the plot to cause violence, killings and chaos in the South-west, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

