By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists, commuters and other road users were on Thursday morning stranded in traffic gridlock for several hours as a result of oil tanker which exploded into flames and a bus along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, by Araromi Town, before the inter-change.

The incident which happened around 5.am, , according to an eye-witness forced motorists to ply alternative routes as some drivers seized the opportunity to drive against the traffic (One-Way) which aggravated the situation along the axis.

The immediate and remote cause of the fire outbreak and possible causalities could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Motorists as of 7 am, were caught up in the gridlock as long queues of vehicles stretched far along the Lagos Expressway on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, in a travel advisory released by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ogun State Sector Command, informed the motoring public to avoid the axis due to the tanker explosion at the early hours in the morning to reduce the chaotic situation.

According to the statement by the sector’s command, “Motorists are advised to ply alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

“The rescue operation is still on and people involved yet to be confirmed because a bus is also involved.

“The crash scene conned to avoid secondary crash, traffic has been diverted.

“Motorists are advised to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation.”