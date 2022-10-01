.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

There was heavy traffic gridlock on major Streets of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital as supporters of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi embarked on a 2 million- man on Saturday, October 1.

The supporters, mostly youths who took off from the Water fountain, at Nwaniba, Uyo by 11 am and walked round the major Streets of Uyo metropolis before they converged at the Discovery Park, Udoma Avenue about 2 pm.

Addressing the supporters, State Chairman of LP, Comrade Lincoln Charles said, “This 2 million match will avail all ‘Obedients’ the opportunity to familiarize, synergize and reignite their support base for the presidential flagbearer Mr Peter Obi, for a possible and better Nigeria.

“This is a reawakening of our consciousness in politics, leadership and governance. Our message is direct, clear and simple. It is all about Hope for Nigerians and all believers of good governance.

“It is about strong grassroots mobilisation to encourage eligible voters to vote for Peter Obi come 2023. Let us all know our PVCs are intact because Peter Obi’s movement is real.

” The time is now for all Obedients to stand bold and say enough is enough by marching words with action , spread the message across the units, villages, wards and LGAs that a vote for Peter Obi signifies hope, and victory for all Nigerians”

On his part, the Spokesperson of Peter Obi in Akwa Ibom Mr Aniekan Udofia urged the residents to join the Obedient movement for a better Nigeria from 2023.

He said:;” When we started they said we are making noise, that we are not serious. When we started they said the Labour party does not have a structure. You came out and you gave us structure. Never in history have Nigerians come out to choose their President. In 2023 Nigerians will choose their President, Peter Obi”

Also speaking, the Campaign Director, Peter Obi Integrity Network for Transformation, (POINT) Engr Okon expressed confidence that their Principal would emerge victorious in 2023 given the massive support he is receiving from all parts of the country.

“Today is the independence day of Nigeria, and I can say that today is the day Nigeria is completely free and independent. As you can see, the revolution is going on and nothing can stop it. Look at the type of people that are coming out to express their love and passion for our principal.

“Everything about today is just dedicated to Peter Obi. We see a divine hand in it, this movement is not ordinary, it started like a joke and it’s growing like a wildfire we are talking of 2m man match and you can see the crowd and these two million people cannot be wrong” Okon said.

A female youth who identified herself as Mercy Anny decided to join the rally because of her readiness to vote for Obi.

Her words” I came out today to for this rally because I am for Peter Obi. And I can assure you unlike other parties this is not a paid or borrowed crowd. I am here because I want a better Nigeria. I came out today because I want my unborn children to have a better life. And I know Peter Obi has what it takes to give us that better life”,

