The lifestyle pharmaceutical company, GreenPlus Pharmacy has created a new concept to bring clients and customers closer to the pharmacy. A way to educate clients and encourage more openness as regards their state of health, which the pharmacy considers very confidential.

The CEO of the pharmacy, Pharmacist Olamide Agbomeji said “C.A.T.S means Celebrity At The Stand. The concept is borne out of our relationship with various super celebrities in Nigeria. The idea is to bring one celebrity to the pharmacy at intervals, to relate with our clients, meet with them and encourage them to stay healthy. The celebrity of course will be dressed as a Pharmacist, and will be assisted by our in-house pharmacists to help with prescriptions”.

“Each celebrity presence promises to be very interesting as there will always be entertainment side by side with consultations. This is the first time this will be done by any pharmacy and we are glad to be the pioneer of this interesting, educative and health inclined initiative. Watch out for more healthy ideas from GreenPlus Pharmacy”, she concluded.