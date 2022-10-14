The pharmaceutical landscape of Oyo State in August welcomed the latest addition into the industry and in a short while this addition has started to create what will be known as pharmacy beyond just drugs.

The CEO of GreenPlus Pharmacy, Pharmacist Olamide Agbomeji, popularly known as Saphyr events, spoke at an interview recently in Ibadan. While addressing the media parley, she enthused that the new millennium and the Covid-19 era has changed the narrative of drug prescriptions and administration forever. She said “people now need to understand that you don’t just take drugs on your own prescription or because you feel like it, good health should be more of a lifestyle than just trying to stay alive.

A pharmacist knows what drugs are good for intakes at every given time. There are drugs that just helps you to eat well, boosts your appetite and once that is done, you eat well and remain healthy. Some boost your immune system, while some just help regulate the blood flow and systems. A lot of Nigerians are not aware that good food itself is medicine to the body”. She said.

She also said, “At GreenPlus Pharmacy, we have a wide range of drugs and products that provide basic essentials and the required nutrients for every age grade, aided by technology. Beyond that, our walk-in chat with our pharmacists is quite a robust information process between the pharmacy and the client. Every one is a client at GreenPlus. We do not refer to our customers as patients, they are all clients, as we are here to serve society, and to change the narrative of how drug dispensation should be.” She concluded.

GreenPlus Pharmacy will be launching a few interesting concepts in the coming days and this will enhance a healthy lifestyle for residents and citizens of Oyo State and Nigeria.