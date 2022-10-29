By Solomon Nwoke

Even as the Kano Pillars and Safety Babes still detect the pace in both male and female log tables, the Imo Grasshoppers of Owerri are nursing the ambition of lifting the league trophy at the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the University of Lagos Indoor Sports Hall, Lagos.

Though, the famous Grasshoppers improved their standing on the league table by a step away from their sixth position after narrowly defeating the Plateau Peacocks by 20-18 in day five of the phase two of the league.

The team’s handler, Chinwendu Onwu who succeeded former team coach, Justina Akpuluo was full of praises for the girls and his state’s sports commissioner, Dan Ogu while speaking to Sports Vanguard.

” We are playing well, we only lost two matches and won three so far in this phase of the league, we defeated Plateau Peacocks, Kada Queens, and Kwara Adorable Angels of Ilorin, while we lost to Bendel Dynamos and Lagos Seasider Babes.

“The players are well motivated to do their best, all their allowances are paid to them. Our mission in this league is to win the trophy and pick one of the continental tickets to represent the country at the Africa Cup Winners Handball Championship next year. Our fifth position so far in the league table not withstanding, if we can win our remaining matches , I see the Grasshoppers of Imo lifting the trophy by the grace of God “, he said.

On the other hand, the high riding, Kano Pillars mauled the Confluence Stars by 31- 19 just as their female counterparts, Safety Babes dismissed Rima Queens of Sokoto , by 27-25 to maintain their lead.

Other results from the day five of the league have Tojemarine Academy defeated Rima Striker by 33-25, Niger United beat De Defenders by 29-19, just as Safety Shooters shot down Benue Buffaloes by 34-17 while Lagos Seasiders whipped to Police Machine by 29-22.

