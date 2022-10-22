By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Nigeria has launched an intervention program in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State to mitigate violence and foster unity among diverse groups in the region.

The programme would also support the economic activities of at least 1000 women and youth in the LGA with a view to reducing the vulnerability that drive youths into cultism and other social vices.

The Country Director, GPF Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, explained that explained became imperative as a response to the economic needs of the community.

He said that after series of capacity building workshops on peacebuilding and community dialogue meetings, the Foundation decided to empower 100 most vulnerable women and youths with financial literacy and business management skills prior to the disbursement of one million naira (N1,000,000.00) as Seed Capital to them.

He said the move was with a view to addressing abject poverty and unemployment.

According to him, the participants were also formed into various cooperative societies to enhance unity among them and create a channel through which they can access other benefits from government and financial institutions.

The peak of the program which took place on October 18, 2022 was the presentation of cheques to deserving participants.

Hayab, who was represented by a GPF Nigeria board, Amb (Dr) Ayibaemi Ken Fashola, said: “GPFN believes that poverty and unemployment is at the root of violence and several other heinous activities that continue to derail societies and the nation.”

According to him, this informed why the organization had persisted in making effort across Nigeria, particularly in Etche Community to reduce the level of poverty and unemployment.

Speaking further, the Country Director said “we have had series of workshops and capacity-building training for women and youth leaders on how to mitigate violence and promote a culture of peace in their community. We have also trained participants on financial literacy and encouraged them to form cooperative groups and today we are giving to these groups and individuals start-up capitals which you can call “Seed Money.’ It is to put what they have learned to work.”

He pointed out that this act was influenced by the Foundation’s belief that a financially empowered young man or woman will not support any form of violence that will disrupt his/her business.

“Also, a child who knows he can benefit from his mother’s small business will refuse to join any violent group that can affect his mother’s business,” he said.

Hayab promised the participants that this programme will continue with the formation of a community peace and reconciliation committee to help address issues before they escalate; adding that the success would encourage GPF Nigeria to replicate the project in more communities in the south-south region.