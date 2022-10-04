Retired Bomadi Local Government Council Administrative Officer and former Honorary Secretary, Mein Clan Union from 1987 to 1995, Binaebi Ewurudje, has appealed to the three tiers of government to strengthen the traditional institution for proper domestication of government policies.

Speaking after the conferment of chieftaincy title of Onuaboro of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom in Akugbene community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State by the Pere Kalanama V111, HRM S. P. Luke, Binaebi Ewurudje, said for government policies and programmes to achieve its goals, the traditional institution should be strengthened and carried along.

He said: “I see the conferment of the title of Onuaboro of this ancient Akugbene-Mein Kingdom as a great honour done me. HRM. S. P. Luke, Kalanama V111 is an embodiment not only of royalty, but also of charisma, amiability and fatherliness. I am very happy to be a member of this Traditional Council of Chiefs.”

