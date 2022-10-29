Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Victoria Ojeme

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello was yesterday conferred with the Honorary award of Most Gender Sensitive Governor of the year at the Maiden edition of Social Justice Conference and Awards organised by the Public Complaints Commission.

The Social Justice Conference and Awards recognised Nigerians and corporate organisations in the business of serving humanity and ensuring Social Justice in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday said, “Other Awardees include Human Right Activist, Femi Falana and Professor Chidi Odinkalu amongst others.

Yahaya Bello, who was represented by Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and the Director General of Research and Development, acknowledged the award and pledged to do more in the quest for Gender Equity and inclusion.

