Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has reassured the presidential candidate of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of mobilizing Ndigbo of the south east for his victory in the 2023 elections.

This was as the President and Founder of the Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI), Hon. Ginika Tor said Tinubu was a detribalized leader.

Both leaders spoke yesterday at the inauguration of National, Zonal and State Executives of the OPI and the unveiling of Igbo Kwenu for Asiwagu/Shettima, a brain child of the organization at the Sheraton hotels and towers, Abuja.

It will be recalled that OPI had toured the six geo-political zones of the country to sensitize the people ahead of the election.

Represented by Chief Jimmy Imo, Governor Uzodinma said Tinubu had the leadership credentials to win elections, lauding Ginika Tor, a Federal Commissioner at the federal character commission (FCC) for her efforts.

In her remarks, Ginika Tor said the people of the south east will vote massively for Tinubu.

“Ndigbo will vote wisely this time considering their experience in the past years, where they constantly gave their votes to PDP only to be betrayed at the end. You can recall the statement of our candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said that he is not a parrot but an eagle, and so we decided to honour persons that have demonstrated the strength of an eagle in our political spheres”, she said.

In her presentation, the Guest Speaker, Sen. Binta Masi Garba recalled her affinity with the Igbos via marriage, urging them to vote for Tinubu.

The Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Betta Edu, APC National Women Leader also enjoined the Igbo to vote for Tinubu, saying he would give all section the region a sense of belonging.

Member of the Lagos State Assembly and the Co-Deputy National Coordinator of Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju described Tinubu as a detribalized Nigeria who would empower Ndigbo if voted into power.

Those awarded by ABAT Africa Eagles at the event were Uzodinma, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma, Sen. Oluremi Bola Tinubu, Sen. Binta Masi Garba, Dr. Betta Edu, Chief Felix Idiga, Hon. Dayo Isreal, Hon. Imaan Suleiman, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, Mrs. Dayo Benjamin Laniyi, Barr. Festus Keyamo, Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu GNG and Dr. Lee Akin Badeji.

Also decorated were their patrons which included Hon. Kayode Bawa-Allah, Hon. Moses Anaughe, Hon. Ogbologho, Hon. Ben Nwoye, Engr. Jennifer Uzor, Barr. Bisi Idaomi and Hon. Jennifer Oguzie.

