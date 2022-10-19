…as Onyeisi assures deployment of modern technologies to upscale agricultural productivity

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

ABUJA – AS agriculture and agribusiness take centre stage of the economy, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Tuesday, tasked management and staff of Enugu Agricultural Development Programme, ENADP, on boosting food production and security in the State.

Ugwuanyi gave the charge during ENADEP’s Monthly Technology Review Meeting, MTRM, for September and October, 2022 held in Enugu.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Enugu State, Sir Obi Kamah, said it is imperative for the agency to commit more agriculture and agribusiness in the interest of farmers and people of the State, especially now there are issues of poor access to food and high food prices,and also to create jobs for the teeming youth population in the State, with a view of unlocking the vast comparative advantage and potential across the State along various value chains.

He said: “Agriculture would uplift our rural farmers to earn more while making food more available to the people with the possibility of earning more foreign exchange through export.

“We have continued to partner with our people as well as foreign agencies to continue to drive innovations in agriculture as a major multiplier of employment and economic development.”

Earlier in his opening remark, the newly appointed Programme Manager of ENADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi (mni), assur d that modern technologies would be deployed to upscale food and nutrition security in the State including job creation for the youth.

Onyeisi also appreciated the Governor for his concern and expression of support for ENADEP by drafting the Commissioner for Science and Technology to represent him at the maiden edition of ENADEP Monthly Technology Review Meeting (MTRM) since he was appointed as the Programme Manager of ENADEP.

He also said the MTRM will hold monthly focusing on interaction with specialists and researchers in agricultural development on how to apply modern technologies to increase agricultural production of Enugu State and income of the farmers.

Meanwhile, according to him, outcome of the meeting would be transmitted to the six agricultural zones and local government councils agriculture extension workers in the State for continuous training of farmers in the rural areas.

He (Onyeisi) stated that ENADEP as the extension arm of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources would collaborate with other agencies of Enugu State Government to promote agricultural development potentials of the State.

However, the Programme Manager called on the State Government to approve the employment of more extension workers and some graduates in agricultural fields to replenish the aging and retiring staff in the agency.

In his closing remark, he appreciate the State Project Coordinator of International Fund for Agricultural Development and Federal Government Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD/VCDP), Dr.Edward Isiwu for collaborating with ENADEP to organize the September, October, and Novemeber, 2022 MTRMs