…As Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach kicks off in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced implementation of the promises of Governor Udom Emmanuel to the beneficiaries of the Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach (DECO) in the state.

The state government held an orientation session on Friday to mark the commencement of DECO at the amphitheater of the Ibom E-Library, which was put together by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management of the Governor’s office to brief prospective beneficiaries of the outreach on modalities and conditions.

Speaking at the event, Special Guest of honour, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno paid glowing tributes to the massive investments made by the Udom Emmanuel administration in the area of human capacity development and enterprise development. Pastor Eno said when elected, his task will be to build on the foundation already laid by Governor Emmanuel.

The Guber hopeful also seized the opportunity of the event to reel out his plans for the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state. Specifically, Eno promised to build specialized communities and also invest in training and creation of market linkages. He announced a five million naira commitment towards the creation of a business directory.

Earlier in his remarks, the Senior special assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Uwah said the Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach (DECO) was organized to equip members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem with start up basics. Uwah noted that the entrepreneurs who have been trained in the My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme (MEGP) have a proper perspective and understanding of their respective enterprises and would deploy the equipments given to better their businesses.

He appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for being sensitive to the plight of entrepreneurs in the state, and noted that Akwa Ibom State entrepreneurs now have an opportunity to vote into office, one of their own, Pastor Umo Eno as Governor of the state.

In her own remarks, the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs Meflyn Anwana lauded the state Governor’s achievements in the area of human capacity development. Anwana went on to intimate guests and participants on the modalities adopted for the outreach. According to her, the orientation session will be followed by a pitch session, where prospective beneficiaries will pitch for the equipment and a grand prize of two million naira in start up funds.

Goodwill messages at the event were received from the Honourable Commissioner for environment and solid minerals, Sir Charles Udoh, Honourable Commissioner for information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, SA on media Mr Essien Ndueso, State SMEDAN coordinator, Lucy Ekpenyong, Mrs Josephine Bassey amongst others.

RELATED NEWS