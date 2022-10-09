By Ayo Onikoyi

Wave-making gospel singer, Lekan Remilekun-Amos, otherwise called Omo Dafidi, has said this year’s remembrance of his gospel musician father, Dr. Remilekun Amos, will be held in his hometown, Ilaje, Ondo State.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Potpourri, the singer stated that the remembrance in its 21st year is to celebrate his father’s ideals and positive impacts on lives.

The Zion singer from the riverine area of Ondo State noted that his father’s musical impact and exclusivity inspired the shift of the remembrance venue to Ilaje.

He said, “Last year, we held the 20th remembrance for my father in Lagos State. The event attracted several gospel singers who entertained the attendees with colourful performances in honour of the memory of our great father. It was an event which left sweet memories for participants and guests.

“But after considering many things, we decided to hold the programme billed for sometime next month in his hometown, Ilaje. It will feature many gospel stars. We will celebrate his talent, dynamism and how he used astounding songs to return many to God and impact lives positively.’’

Speaking on his latest album, Oluwa De (The Lord Arrived), Remilekun-Amos said that the six-track album was a proof of God’s love, veneration of His majesty and instruction to backsliders to reunite with God and obey His commandments.

He added, “It is more than an album. It’s a revelation. It is to reunite people to God and adore Him for everything He has done for us. The six tracks are for everyone who loves God and wants His mercy. There is a track Ipele Anu (Levels of mercy) in the album. Some people believe that mercy is only about being favoured by God. The song shows the levels of mercy and how to maximise it; the three levels of mercy are: Obtaining mercy, utilising mercy and reaping from mercy. The song clearly explains mercy. The remaining tracks are Pentecost (Act 20), Adun Orun (Heavenly happiness), Anathema Maranatha (1 Cor: 16:22), Revival (Oluwa De) and Iranwo (Ilaje dialect).’’

