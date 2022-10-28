By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS businesses continue to grapple with economic and political challenges, a popular gospel artiste, Victor Ufuoma, (aka Victor Thompson on stage), yesterday, urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to demonstrate courage a d boldness to remain in business and be successful.

Victor Thompson made the assertion on the heels of some entrepreneurs who have displayed inability to take risk and as a result have not achieved success.

He also acknowledged that the greater the risk the greater the reward.

He maintained that his career as a musician in 2015 have been driven on the wheels of strong will and focus, hence an entrepreneur should process attributes of resilience, consistency, positivity, persistence, perseverance and determination.

He said: “An entrepreneur is an individual with a vision and one who is willing to take the burden of risk to establish ones plan in delivering a product or service to their targeted audience.

“Courage is the boldness of an entrepreneur to carry out a task that has the potential of expanding his or her business irrespective of the risks involved.

“Talking about adaptability, it is the ability of a business man or woman to recognise that things would not always go as planned, and then makes plans to adjust appropriately.

“In the same vein, consistency is critical to achieving result as a business person and this is because it is not enough to start a business but to keep the same level of energy after sometime.

“The ability to sustain a business irrespective of challenges, has a lot to do with how consistent a person is.”

However, he noted that God should not be set aside as an entrepreneur, “He will be your greatest ally in times of trouble and a guide through it all.”

Meanwhile, speaking on his career, the Delta State born gospel artiste and graduate of Environmental Science Department of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurrun, FUPRE, explained that his passion for music is a born-gift graciously given to him by God.

He composed the popular song “MIYERUWE” and also dropped other songs like “BETTER MIND”, “CARRY BELLE”.

The artist, who is also known for his viral version of the worship medley “DEPENDABLE GOD” and other spontaneous sessions, also composes songs for writers in Europe.

He recently concluded a UK tour, where he visited over 15 churches in Manchester, Leeds, London, Bristol, Guilford, among others.

Interestingly, he is a Co-Owner of Atmosphere Ent. Nig. Ltd., and will recalled was a contestant on ‘The Voice Nigeria Season 2’.

He was the director of television shows including ‘Vocalist Naija and Artmosphere Reality Show’, and served as one of the judges of ‘Artmosphere Reality Show’.

