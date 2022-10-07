Goldberg has announced that the physical auditions for its much anticipated music talent platform tagged ‘Ariya Omoluabi’ will hold from Friday 7th October to Sunday 16th October. The physical auditions will take place in Abeokuta, Akure, Ibadan and Lagos and will serve as a platform to choose talents who will participate on the show.

The Goldberg Ariya Omoluabi platform has evolved over the years and has remained committed to giving young people a platform to showcase their talents and actualize their dreams. “We have over the years leveraged our music talent hunt platform to discover exceptional talents who continue to put in the work with the hope that they will be recognized and celebrated someday.” Goldberg’s Senior Brand Manager, Olaoluwa Babalola noted.

The platform which was conceptualised as a platform for budding fuji artistes, called ‘Fuji to Bam’ has since evolved into a spectacle for more indigenous genres, including juju music and hip-hop.

Recall that the brand in September had announced that the winner of “Ariya Omoluabi” will take home 10 million naira cash prize, a 15 million album recording deal with some of the finest producers in Nigeria, a 15 million music distribution deal, and a five million video production deal. The first and second runners up will take home 3 million naira and 2 million naira respectively.

The city of Abeokuta will open the physical auditions on Friday 7th October at Status Bar, Ijeja. Akure will follow suite on Sunday 9th October at Success Bar, Akure. Ibadan will take its turn on Friday 14th October at the Trans Amusement Park, while Lagos will close the auditions on Sunday 16th October at the First Gardens, Costain.

