By Adegboyega Adeleye

Reality TV star, Iheme Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada on Thursday questioned the existence of God and wondered why he (God) didn’t take one of the bad leaders in Nigeria as she mourned former BBNaija colleague, Rico Swavey.

Ifu joined other celebrities and well-wishers to mourn the deceased BBNaija Season 3 housemate who was involved in an auto crash leading to his going into a coma before his eventual death on October 13th.

In an emotional post, Ennada wrote, “Rico was the best of us and his heart was so pure. I don’t know why God did this. It doesn’t make sense.

“Or maybe there’s no God? Cos why do you say “ask and it shall be given”, but we ask and we don’t get. What sort of thing is that?” she continued

She later begged for forgiveness and said she probably does not understand the way God works.

‘May God forgive me for asking if there’s a God in my last story. I know there’s a God, but most times I don’t understand the way He works…leaves me with many questions.’

Ifu also questioned why God didn’t take one of the bad leaders in Nigeria instead of her friend.

“If someone really needed to die, God could have taken one of our bad leaders. Nobody will miss them, nobody will mourn them. But what do I know? What can I do? This is not fair.

Other celebrities and close friends also mourned the painful loss of Rico Swavey.

On Twitter, Alex Asogwa ‘Alex Unusual’ wrote: “This is not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace.’

Tobi Bakre shared a picture of himself and Rico, with the caption: “This is how I will remember you brother.”



We lost him.



@BeverlyNay7 tweeted,

‘Was praying it wouldn’t get to this, RIP Rico. He was literally the sweetest soul, working with him on Tinsel was always such a joy. Always smiling, always joking, always laughing. This is heartbreaking, gone way too soon, Praying for his family and loves ones. ❤️’

BBNaija S7 housemate, Groovy also paid tribute to Rico Swavey

Groovy wrote on his Twitter page, ‘This is so unreal. 💔💔

This was just on Sunday at the winners party. My Team had told me Rico was around and I immediately went over to him to say thank you for all the support and love.💔

We lost a Real one. God give your family strength to bare this loss🙏🏼

RIP RICO’

