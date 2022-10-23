A Nigerian Importer’s Association based in Lagos, The Goods Made-in-China Importers Association (GMIA) issued a press release on Sunday, congratulating the government and the good people of China over the success of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) congress that successfully ended on Sunday.



The release signed by the Chairman of the association, Charles Udeogaranya, congratulates the good people of China and the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for electing President Xi Jingpin as its general secretary for a precedent-breaking five-year term on Sunday.

The association states that the historic achievement by the government and the good people of China has once again proven and reconfirms that the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the best people-oriented government in the world. The GMIA also charged the newly elected seven-member Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) led by Xi, not to relent in their determination and utmost commitment to serving the people of China with the best of their abilities.

The importers Association also urged Taiwan to urgently abandon their separatist agenda, desist from their collusion path against their motherlandand reunite with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for their common good.The Goods Made-in-China Importers Association (GMIA) concludes by pleading with the Chinese government to reconsider its stance on the Covid-19 pandemic and lower the bar like the rest of the world in order to boost the global supply chain and attainment of several economic gains.

