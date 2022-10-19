By Juliet Umeh

Multi-category app connecting users with businesses, Glovo, said Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs can now experience growth in their businesses with its digital platform, self-service sign up feature.

Restating its resolve to provide integrated solutions that will enhance the operations of the Nigerian SMEs, the company enjoins local businesses to partner, grow and manage their businesses by leveraging the digital platform thereby boosting the country’s economy.

The platform, according to Glovo, is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

It further explained that the self-service sign up feature presents three simple steps for businesses to partner with Glovo which includes providing context on the company, uploading the relevant menu/catalog as well as going through the onboarding process and finally start receiving orders.

General Manager for Glovo Nigeria, Mr. Lorenzo Mayol, said the process is also complemented with support from the company’s sales agent, to make onboarding smoother.

He said: “With this, Glovo aims to inspire local SMEs to reach new consumers and increase their sales by encouraging the purchase of their products which will enhance the role of local production to boost the country’s economy.

“There are no doubts that SME industries are the mainstay of the national economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to wider economic growth.

“At Glovo, we aim to empower thousands of local businesses to go digital. Thanks to our integrated solutions, we want to become the best digital ally for local businesses because local entrepreneurs and economies matter to us.

“Our offer for local businesses goes beyond delivery and has been designed for businesses to find all they need to increase sales, grow and manage their business. By partnering with Glovo, businesses are positioned to reap vast benefits ranging from having access to more customers and increased orders, to wider reach and visibility as we support our partners through a variety of marketing and communication initiatives, and always-on customer care support to ensure a great customer experience. Nigeria remains a key market for us due to its high and untapped potential and rapid growth, and our goal is to fulfill our vision to give everyone easy access to anything in their city,” Mayol added.