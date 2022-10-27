As campaigns for the 2023 general election firm up, a think-tank, the Nigerian Global Roundtable (NGR) has expressed concern over the radicalization of the country’s political space, and challenged political gladiators to focus on what they intend to do for Nigeria and not in the slandering or attacking of their rivals.

The Vienna, Austria-based group with distinguished Nigerian professionals from all walks of life pointed out that election campaigns are a competition of ideas and political parties with different manifestoes are part of a democratic system in selecting a new leader.

In view of the persisting and current prevailing leadership problems across Africa and Nigeria in particular, the NGR has been engaging Nigeria’s and Africa’s leaders, opinion influencers and policymakers on topical issues on leadership and their vision on how to move the continent forward through organising series of debates, webinars and communiques.

In view of various insinuations regarding the polls and the need for Nigerians to participate in a free and fair, and transparent election in 2023, the Roundtable called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avoids all bottlenecks that make it difficult for Nigerians who are yet to collect their voters’ cards from doing so.

In a communique issued after their latest meeting and signed by the Chairman, Dr. Jones Edobor and General Secretary, Dr. Remi Alao, the Nigerian Global Roundtable charged INEC to ensure that all willing Nigerians freely exercise their franchise and demanded that “the activities of INEC are conducted in a manner as to guarantee a fair and credible election”.

While insisting that the billboards of opponents are legitimate ways of communication which must not be destroyed, the Think & Do organization maintained that presidential candidates have a duty to caution their supporters to desist from threatening violence to dissenting voices and supporters of the opposition parties.

The communique reads in part, “That presidential candidates have a responsibility to ask their supporters to desist from online bullying and violent verbal exchange between their supporters.

“That presidential candidates have a responsibility to ask their supporters to desist from all actions that could raise anxiety that could culminate in electoral violence during the campaigns.

“That the terms of the Peace Accord signed by the presidential candidates be monitored and adhered to.

“That to move Nigeria forward, Nigerians are encouraged to actively participate in the coming elections and vote according to their conscience, towards electing credible, competent and capable leaders considering the following factors; integrity, competence and zero tolerance towards corruption.

“That we urge all politicians and their supporters to be civil in their campaigns. They should eschew lies and propaganda, show dignity and advise their supporters to embrace peace. Their campaign should be issue based.

“That irrespective of ownership structure of the media houses, the media should be ethical enough to advise politicians to remain on the subject of their manifestation not blackmail opposition or slander others.

“That the electronic transmission of our election voting results is the law of the land, and its legitimacy was affirmed by the Nigerian apex court. Therefore, no political party should truncate the established law by blackmail, extortion, and or intimidation of the INEC staff.”

The Nigerian Global Roundtable went on to weigh in on the current flood menace in the country as it sympathized with all the victims of the natural disaster throughout Nigeria while calling on the Nigerian government to create a relief fund to assist the victims.

“We also urge the Nigerian government to prioritize the completion of the Dasin Hausa Dam as the counterpart to the Lagdo Dam in northern Cameroon to avert the reoccurrence of this flood disaster in the future. We also urge state governments to embark upon enduring drainage systems/projects in their respective states, as the next rainy season is only a few months away from the current one.

“That it is in the nation’s interest to now prioritize the dredging of the river Benue and river Niger, making river Niger navigable would not only come with immense economic benefits to the region and Nigeria at large but also serve as a drainage channel for many communities along its basin,” the communique concluded.

