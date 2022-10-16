A schoolgirl washing her hands at the event

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – As a part of advocacy and increasing awareness on improved handwashing habits, the Centre for Gospel Health and Development, CeGHaD has rehabilitated and handed over an accessible VIP latrine as well as provided potable water to the LEA Primary School, Sopp in Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Marking the day with the community members, CeGHaD and the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Global Handwashing Day: Plateau community gets facilities to promote hygiene in Sopp, sensitized residents on the importance of good handwashing habits, stressing that having hand hygiene would curb incessant infections.

CeGHaD made the provision with the assistance from Christoffel Blinded Mission, CBM and funding from the German Government through the North Central Transitional Aid in Nigeria, NoCTRAiN 2022 project.

Speaking on the theme of the day: Healthcare quality and safety climate or culture; unite for safety, clean your hands; Nansik Onu of CeGHaD said, “Hands get dirty easily because of the things we do with our hands, hands carry a lot of germs that can harm someone as the result of what the hands touch that is why the hands need to be washed regularly.

“Everyone needs to take handwashing very seriously; nursing mothers should also take precautions and wash their hands before breastfeeding their baby to protect the children from diseases. The absence of soap is not an excuse not to wash hands, one can use ashes which are also strong and can serve in place of the soap.

“There are hand washing facilities but due to the economy a lot of people cannot effort it but you should not relent, there are local inventions and other cheap ways of washing hands with things available not necessarily expensive ones. You can use things like water bottles, bowls etc.

“Parents should teach the children by washing hands frequently to show examples, teachers alone cannot do it, everyone is needed on board to maintain good hands hygiene. We are here to encourage the people of the Sopp community and guide them on how to wash their hands and protect themselves from illnesses.”

The Director, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH, in Sopp Community, Dung Samson, who also spoke recalled that in the past, the community members have been suffering from typhoid fever, cholera, diarrhoea and other illnesses but “this year, there is a great improvement. This was achieved by hard work in sensitizing the people to the importance of hand washing.

“Hands must not only be washed when dirty but even when they seem clean, there are germs that one’s eyes cannot see and can equally harm the body so one is expected to wash hands before and after eating, before and after cooking, after using the rest room, when back from the farm and very frequently.”

He demonstrated the ideal hand-washing technique for all to see and urged all families to get a hand-washing corner in their homes.

The Gwom Sopp, (Sopp Community Head), Da Clement Dachung, expressed delight about the renovated toilet facilities for the pupils of the school as he was handed the keys and called on his people not to turn the toilets into a public facility but rather endeavour to provide toilets in their homes and allow the school pupils to benefit from the project.

He called on other public-spirited persons and groups who promised projects to the community which had suffered violent attacks in the recent past to emulate CeGHaD and complete their projects so that the people in the community can benefit from such projects.

However, the Head Teacher of the Primary School, Yohanna Jatau who received keys to the disability-inclusive restrooms assured he would maintain the facilities and ensure the pupils put them to good use.