Givers Supportive Foundation has been named as the Best Non Governmental Organisation for 2022 by Icons Noble Award, at an event which took place earlier this month.

Also known as GSF Foundation, Givers Supportive Foundation was founded by Ologbenla Babatunde Smith. It is a highly impactful NGO which has touched the lives of Nigerians of all ages, gender, tribe and religion. Running with its slogan: “It is more blessed to give than to receive, givers never lack,” the organisation operates a most unique way uncommon with most other non-profit set-ups.

Givers Supportive Foundation does not run a care-specific operation, as it provides support to young and old, men and women, who are in any type of need. Givers Supportive Foundation has donated cash to many small business owners, supported widows and indigent women, distributed food items across many poor communities, and particularly, renders unwavering financial support to those who are in need of health care.

Announcing the award on its Instagram page, Givers Supportive Foundation vowed that it will continue to do its best to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

“Thank you @iconsnobleaward for awarding GSF foundation as the beat NGO of the year 2022. We appreciate. This award is dedicated to God, the number one of all, and to all sponsors/donors of GSF foundation, and to the entire team/staff of GSF. Let’s keep doing out best,” it wrote.

Smith has led most of the outreaches himself, sharing food items and giving cash gifts to those in need. Earlier in October 2022, the GSF Foundation rendered one of its biggest assistance to a two-year-old boy, Prosper, who is battling with a rare case of cancer known as retinoblastoma and rhabdomyolysis/Burkitt lymphoma.

Thereafter, Smith called on all good-spirited Nigerians to join hands with the NGO to save the child, who needs about N2.5m for chemotherapy and other treatments.

“I’m not really happy with Prosper’s condition. He two-year-old boy suffering from retinoblastoma and rhabdomyolysis/Burkitt lymphoma (a rare cancer). The cancer keeps growing bigger by the day. Not exactly what I wanted to send across to them, but what I sent across will go alittle way on his radiotherapy and chemotherapy, as we can all see the mother crying.

“Please to everyone out there, those who are healthy, walking, moving from one place to another, eating even if it is not what you feel like eating, please give thanks to God because you never know the kind of grace you have. Please be grateful.

“Please to many of us who can support, share and leave a word of prayer to Prosper. Hia medical bills keep rising as he will be referred again. A sum total of 2.5million naira (NGR 2,500,000.00) still needed for his treatment. If God touches your heart to support, please do. Let’s save Prosper,” he wrote on GSF Foundation Instagram page, including bank details for donation.

Givers Supportive Foundation has posted many stories on its social media handles of how people’s lives have been transformed by its prompt assistance and action, with those who have been dejected and devoid of hope, now beaming with tears of joy and laughter.

Also recently, GSF Foundation narrated touching stories of two aged women who needed financial assistance for medical treatment after one of them got involved in an accident, and the other a diabetic patient.

“Mama had an accident and was badly injured on her leg and chest. I was touched when mama said ‘I have no money to take care of my leg and I decided to come again if I will be helped’. And thank God we were able to help mama. Mama burst into tears of joy as she never expected such help coming,” the foundation wrote.

The NGO added: “This woman has been coming to my office for a very long time. She is suffering from diabetes. She was given some tests to undergo and drugs, but she couldn’t afford any of them. But today, we thank God, I was able to support her with the necessary bill needed and I promise to support her more.”

It further narrated on its social media of a women in her 60s, whose son was involved in a ghastly motor accident and needed help for treatment.

“Mama’s son had an accident which was severe. After some time at the hospital, mama could not afford afford the hospital bill and therapy session for her son. The son really needed a physiotherapy session to help to restore movement and function when someone is affected by injury, illness or disability. Today, I was able to clear the bill needed for Mama’s son’s session,” Givers Supportive Foundation added

