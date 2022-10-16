.

By Paul Olayemi, Mosogar

In pursuit of it’s course of promoting the interest of the girl child in Nigeria,, Madden Health Care Foundation, in collaboration with Rotariat club Mosogar, College of Education Mosogar, State School of Midwifery Sapele, Sapele Metropolitan, Delta State Polytechnic Otefe, Sapele City Center, and Sapele Gateway Rotariat club of Abigborodo that makes up zone 11 has carried out sensitization talks to hundred of girls in Institute of Continuing Education Mosogar to mark the girl child day

The Girl Child day was marked on the 11th of October, 2022 with the theme

*Our time is now—our rights, our future”

Speaking at the occasion, the Founder Madden Heath Care foundation, Mrs Ese Agbatutu, while addressing the students said the school was chosen by the foundation and the Rotariat because ICE was one of the school that have interactors and also to educate them on mental hygiene, school health, and practice proper hygiene while menstruating.

Mrs Agbatutu noted that it was necessary to encourage the girls not to stay away from school due to inability to manage their monthly period, adding that it’s a natural development that will be experienced by every girl child

The girls were taken on various way to maintain Menstrual hygiene, such as watching of hands after changing their pad, bathing twice a day and changing of their pads among other necessary information that would promote their sanitary conditions.

Her words, “We want to let you know that it’s not a shame to see your menses. Menstration is normal, it’s a normal phenomenon so we are saying do not be ashame, be proud of who you are, you have a voice, use it, always make positive impacts wherever you are. Your period is your pride, there is nothing to be ashamed of, it is a sign of maturity.

“Every year we go around secondary school, our goal is to impact these knowledge into more than 2,000 girls and today thankfully, it’s now over 2,500 girls and it’s still counting, we have gone to 19 schools and with today’s programme it means we have affected 26 schools’ saying the group intended to go round schools in the three Senatorial district.

Also speaking, one of the school teachers, Mrs. Atuma Serah while appreciating the foundation said this was not the first time “they have been here to educate our students on how to keep hygiene during these Menstrual periods, there was a period they payed school fees for 20 female students” adding that what the foundation is doing is a good gesture.

The highlight of the occasion was the donation of Sanitary pads and waste bin to the students and the school.