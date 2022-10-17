By Ada Osadebe

The family of George Floyd’s family has disclosed plans to sue Kanye West for suggesting Floyd’s brutal and caught-on-camera death under the knee of a Minnesota cop was really due to a fentanyl overdose.

According to New York Post, during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Sunday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, continued his ongoing spree of controversial statements amid his antisemitism and “White Lives Matter” backlash.

Speaking with Drink Champs hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, West spoke about watching Candace Owens’ new documentary, titled ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’, claimed Floyd died as a result of having taken fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used as a pain medication and noted for its potency.

“They hit Floyd with the fentanyl, If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that, they said he screamed for his mama; mama was his girlfriend. It’s in the documentary” he said.

Reacting to the alleged accusation, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt on his Twitter, confirmed late Sunday that the family of the deceased is considering suiting Kanye for false statements.

He wrote, “Members of the Floyd family contacted me distraught over the reprehensible remarks.”

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.”

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl, not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Candace Owens on October 12 finally released her scathing documentary that allegedly reveals some shocking details behind the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

The controversial commentator’s new film,’ The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’ shares the story of George Floyd a Black man who died while being restrained by then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. His death sparked global protests and debates about racial injustice and police brutality.

The death of Floyd drew nationwide outrage after a video circulated online showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he gasped for breath.