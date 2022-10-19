By Ada Osadebe

Lawyers for George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, have written Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, a cease-and-desist letter in response to comments he made suggesting Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose.

In spite of a medical examiner’s evidence that fentanyl was not the primary cause of Floyd’s death but rather a contributing factor when he passed out after being kneed on by a police officer, West claimed George Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose on the podcast “Drink Champs.”

Attorneys at the Witherspoon Law Group, Kay Harper Williams claimed George Floyd’s daughter, was particularly harmed by the remarks, according to CNN.

She described Floyd’s daughter as a small kid, who has been traumatized and is being re-traumatized by West intentional infliction of emotional discomfort.

On Tuesday, an episode of “Drink Champs”, appeared to have been removed from YouTube and Revolt TV. However, “it still exists, that does not remove it from the universe,” said Williams.

“Too little too late, the harm has been done to our client,” she added.

Recall that a separate legal effort was explored by attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family on matters in the past, Williams told CNN the two legal have not been coordinating efforts up to this point.

Merritt on Monday claimed Floyd’s brother contacted him to pursue a defamation suit against the star.

While that’s not legally possible because George Floyd is deceased, Merritt said, there are other legal avenues to pursue, including the Floyd family possibly suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I have put together a working team to investigate Ye’s statements and to investigate the source of those statements,” Merritt said.

“George Floyd, just like Gianna said, changed the world so to have Kanye West come back and speak in a way that’s harmful to that legacy,” Williams said, “I’m offended as a human, as a black woman, as a mother.”

“Gianna is a child and she’s being harmed,” she added.