By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, has expressed commitment to supplying 100 percent of all its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production (butane and propane) to the Nigerian domestic market despite feed gas and market challenges.

NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, made the commitment at the just-concluded Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers (NALPGAM) 35th Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State last week.

He listed the challenges which have slowed the utilisation of LPG in the country including the inability of the market to completely absorb NLNG’s propane production, leading to its sparse export of propane to avoid tank-top situations at its plant.

He said: “When we made that commitment last year, the intention was that every molecule of butane and propane that we produce in our facility will come into the domestic market and since then we have made every effort to keep to that since January 2022. We have been successful in achieving supply of 100% of our butane production.

“We have not been able to reach 100% with propane, not because we don’t want to but because the market capacity to absorb the propane is just not there. We intend that all the butane and all the propane that we produce goes into the domestic market whether propane is being used to blend with butane as cooking gas, used as autogas, or used in industry to generate power”.

