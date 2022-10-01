By Efosa Taiwo

Connor Gallagher came off the bench to fire in a late-minute screamer as Chelsea came from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the Selhurst park on Saturday afternoon.

The England Under-21 star scored from 25 yards in the last minute to claim all three points for the Blues.

Palace had in the 7th minute taken the lead through Odsonne Edouard.

Chelsea then survived a scare when Thiago Silva handled the ball as a last man in a one-on-one situation with many thinking he was going to be sent off.

Some minutes after, Silva would come up to assist Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who finished brilliantly to get the equalizer for Chelsea and his first goal at the club.

Conner Gallagher then came on to replace Kai Havertz, and ensured that Chelsea walk away victors with a last-minute screamer.

Chelsea have now extended their dominance over Crystal Palace to 11 matches unbeaten against the Eagles.

The win also makes it the first win for new manager Graham Potter as Chelsea move up to fifth position with 13 points.

