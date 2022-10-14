By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Friday commissioned the multi-billion Naira Galaxy Mall as part of the 7th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) .

The Galaxy Mall with Shoprite as the anchored tenant is one of the completed projects commissioned by the Governor on Friday.

El- Rufai also commissioned other projects such as Afex along Zaria-Kano Highway, Ammsco Neighbourhood Center on Race Course opposite Murtala Mohammed Square, Safe City Project in Abakpa, the rebuilt Unguwan Rimi Market in Ungwan Rimi, Muwaffac Estate, Rhyeno and Nurus Siraj Estate all in the Millennium City and did the groundbreaking of new sites.

He said the Galaxy Mall is an 11,000m² shopping mall located by Murtala Mohammed Square in the city center with Shoprite as anchor tenant and spaces for cinema hall, restaurant, and variety of shops and spaces for commercial activities,.”

Governor el-Rufai said the mall will boost economic activities in the state, create jobs and improve social life.

“This new Galaxy Mall will maximise retail marketing in Kaduna state. There would be cinemas, restaurants and shops with Shoprite as anchor tenant. Shoprite is expected to open before Christmas to give residents something to celebrate for Christmas,” he said.

Soeaking earlier, the Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, Tamar Nandul, said the Galaxy Mall is a 3,000m² mall located on a 11,000m² space, built on public-private partnership (PPP) .

She explained that the development partners, Amsalco Group contributed N800 million to the multi billion Naira project.

“Our development partner, Amsalco contributed N800 million, while the Kaduna state government contributed N1.5 billion to the development of the project. Shoprite will serve as an anchor tenant, while there are open plan, 8,445 lettable shops, 53 shops and cinema halls with 341 seating capacity.”

“There are spaces for entertainment, sports, fashion and others. The Galaxy Mall will improve the internally generated revenue, create employment opportunities for the residents and improve the socio-economic development of Kaduna city,” she said.

The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, is expected to speak at grand finale of the KADInvest 7.0 on Saturday.