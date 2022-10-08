By Moses Nosike

The Future Leadership Conference, a project of the Second Chance Care Foundation is set for its 7th edition. The conference will also recognise individuals, organisations, institutions with outstanding performance towards nation building with awards, even as the foundation unveils African Leadership Magazine. The 2022 edition of the Future Leadership Conference with title, “The African Edition” is scheduled to take place on October 28, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Furthermore, the organisers of the event had drawn in their list two categories of award, Personal Brand and Corporate Brand. In the category of Personal Brand 14 people will be receiving awards, while in Corporate Brand, 10 organisations will be receiving awards come October 28, 2022.

However, it is good to know that for seven years running, the Future Leadership Conference has been unique in its operation of inspiring, influencing, grooming and promoting present and future leadership in Nigeria for economic, social, national development for future generation.

Speaking on the event, the Founder and CEO of the foundation, Mr. Mark Idiahi, said

before now the event has futured speakers like Austin Izagbo, Toyosi Akerele, Ubong King, Linus Okorie, Abimbola Adebakin, Goriola Erogbogbo, Charles’O Tudor, Uyime Ivy-King, Daysman Oyakhilomen, Prof. Joseph MBA, Amina Temitope Ajayi, Onofiok Akpan Luke, Mazi Sam Ohunbunwa, Grace Ofure, Olumide Adeshina, Dr. Abiola Akinyode Afolabi and Princess Folashade OBA, would be futuring the following seasoned speakers and industry leaders accross the globe: ALIBABA, Sola Oyegbade, Engr. Pacqueens Irabor, Mrs Abimbola Adebakin, Mr. Goriola Erogbogbo, Johnson Abbaly, Dr. Lucy Surhyel Newman, HRM Chief Francis Kelechi Nwaneri, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Jamie Pajoel.

Idiahi said that with over 250 volunteer workforce, the Future Leadership Conference has been committed positively to inspiring Nigerian youths for about seven years, thereby bringing together youth Influencers, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, clerics, etc., saying further that from statistics, the conference has inspired over 30,000 young Nigerians since inception in entrepreneurship, leadership, climate change, civic responsibility, etc.

He said further that irked by the seemingly lack of visionary and purposeful leadership almost across all sectors of the nation’s economy which in turn has created a bleak future for tomorrow’s leaders, the Future Leadership Conference is a project of the Second Chance Care Foundation designed to nurture and prepare present and future generations of leaders in all facets of human endeavour.

Continuing, Idiahi said, passion for true leadership and ability to develop people and ideas is the drive behind the Future Leadership Conference. “Leadership in its simplest form is the act of leading people from a certain point to another. It is a process of influencing their vision, drive and ambition. It also entails helping them possess a better perspective they have of themselves. People will be inspired, motivated and challenged in the face of great leadership.

“I am very excited about the 7th edition of Future Leadership Conference which is very much around the corner. This year, we are redefining Leadership and its role on the economy. Africa has been regarded often times as the dark continent of the world, the continent that swallows its own. Africa, most especially Nigeria, has become a land that can not export goods but rather exports her brains and brilliant minds. To put things in perspective, over 33,000 Doctors and Medical Consultants left the shores of Nigeria for greener pastures in 2021”.

“It may interest you to know that it is based on these reasons and many more, The Second Chance Care Foundation plans unveiling a Pan-African magazine with major focus on changing this age long narrative”.

RELATED NEWS