The Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, has celebrated some of its outstanding lecturers who were recently appointed as Vice-Chancellor; Secretary to the State Government, SSG; and Commissioners into different state cabinets across the country.

According to a statement signed by Wole Balogun, Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, and made available to Vanguard, the appointment of the lecturers is an indication that FUOYE parades some of the best brains Nigeria has in the academia.

While congratulating the immediate past Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Ekiti State, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare, FUOYE management equally hailed the newly appointed Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, SSG, Dr. Abibat Adubiaro.

The management also hailed the Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, Prof. Joshua O. Ogunwole, and the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Edo State, Dr. Bartholomew Brai, both of whom were appointed at different times in the past from FUOYE and still serving in those capacities, describing them as round pegs in the right hole.

The statement read in parts: “Dr. Adubiaro is an Associate Professor of lndustrial Chemistry at FUOYE and also former Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs in Ekiti State.

“Prof. Ogunwole was a Professor of Soil Physics, Department of Soil Science & Land Resource Management, FUOYE, until his appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, and Dr. Brai is also the President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, NSN, and an Associate Professor of Biochemistry in FUOYE, until his appointment as Commissioner for Science and Technology, Edo State, by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“FUOYE wishes these academics who are making the university proud in both public and corporate sectors, the best in their endeavours and enjoin other ambitious staff members to aspire for the best in their chosen careers.”

