By Ayo Onikoyi

All is set for the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards scheduled to hold tonight, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos as popular comedian and MC, Funnybone, TV show host, Kachi Offia, and comedienne cum actress Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah have been confirmed as the hosts of the awards gala night. This was contained in a statement by the AMAA director of media, Tope Ajayi.

Already, nominees from different parts of the continent including Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, as well as nominees from the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom have arrived in Lagos for the show.

One of the nominees, Morris Mugisha, whose film, ‘Tembele’ got 10 nominations expressed delight and excitement after arriving in Lagos on Tuesday, October 26, 2022, from Uganda.

“It’s great to be back again in Lagos, Nigeria for AMAA. I look forward to picking several awards as our film, ‘Tembele,’ got 10 nominations,” Mugisha said.

Meanwhile, AMAA’s official chief host, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised nominees from different countries in Africa and the diaspora a good time in the metropolis. Sanwo-Olu, who promised to host the continental awards ceremony for four years in 2021, reiterated that all is set and ready for a wonderful and memorable awards ceremony.

RELATED NEWS