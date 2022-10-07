By Adegboyega Adeleye

Thousands of Nigerians leave the country every week in search of better living conditions. This is widely termed ‘Japa’ – A Yoruba word meaning “to run, flee, or escape.”

A Nigerian, Oyindamola Abiola-Thompson @mzmolly stirred reactions on Twitter when she shared pictures of a surprise party planned by her partner as a send-off for her before traveling abroad.

Some Nigerians applauded her, while others criticized and expressed surprise about the ‘Japa’ send-off party, which is usually kept private or a secret.

@mzmolly tweeted, God did ✨🙏🏽

Here are some funny reactions

@PoojaMedia replied, ‘Organizing a Japa party. Nigerians 🤣’

Organizing a Japa party. Nigerians 🤣 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 7, 2022

@Yemihazan said “Juju is not real” same people dey fear to throw Japa party..

Japa wey others dey keep secret until them reach destination, e reach your turn, you throw party for Naij fess. — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) October 7, 2022

@Elkrosmediahub tweeted ‘Japa wey others dey keep secret until them reach destination, e reach your turn, you throw party for Naij fess’

@IbkSports ‘So some people Dey do Japa party before traveling??😳😳

My village people no fit let me take that huge risk oo😄😄’

@black_bhoy said ‘All those people wey dey hide am, shey Na una mate do party so yet they no do her Juju.. Rubbish.. Congratulations dear abeg’

@megxo_official said Japa party? omo, even my left hand no go know say my right hand don collect my stamped passport’

@sormmasharon1 ‘How did you stand to deal with your village people who came to the party?! I thought in subsection 109 base on JAPA, no one is meant to know about the Japa process until it’s finally Japad???

In between, congratulations.🎉’

The word ‘Japa’ takes its root from the desire that many Nigerians have to leave the country in search of better living conditions and convenience.

RELATED NEWS