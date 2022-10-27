…As motorists, others continue panic-buying

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor, Obas Esiedesa & Lawani Mikairu

THE fuel supply situation in Lagos and some parts of the country witnessed some improvement yesterday, as stations which had no product to sell on Tuesday, sold fuel yesterday.

Although queues and panic-buying were still noticed in some petrol stations, marketers said the supply situation had improved but pleaded for consistent supply of the product.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, which confirmed the existence of commercial stocks nationwide, had urged consumers not to panic in order to restore stability in the sector.

But checks by Vanguard showed that although the queues have reduced in Lagos and its environs, many motorists were bent on getting the product at all cost, apparently because of uncertainty.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, yesterday, Chairman of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, confirmed that there was an improvement.

Mr. Adeosun, who stressed the need for consistent supply to the domestic market, said: “There is an improvement. We do need more vessels delivering into Apapa jetty so the retailers can better serve the market. If there is not consistent back to back deliveries into Apapa, queues might emerge again.

“A cargo came in at the weekend and another is coming in tomorrow, so there should not be any problem with supply. However, there are some other upstream issues but we have enough stock to meet the market. The message to Nigerians is not to engage in panic buying.”

The Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, who expressed similarly optimistism that the queues would be eliminated in the coming days, had said: “I spoke with the MOMAN’S Executive Secretary this morning and he told me they have sufficient stock. I have directed them to start evacuating the product immediately to filling stations.

“NNPC has also confirmed sufficiency and they have commenced evacuation. From now till tomorrow, the situation will be back to normal. I don’t know what is happening but we are on top of the situation.”

However, checks in some depots at Apapa, Lagos and its environs showed that prices still hovered at between N175 and N180 per litre, from the usual N148.17 per litre.

It also showed while some independent marketers sell it between N190 and N200 per litre at their outlets, others, without it simply closed their gates against motorists and other buyers.

In Ondo state, there were still queues at many filling stations, which dispensed the product at between N190and N200 per liter as against the N180 pump price while many that did not have supply

Similarly, in Abuja, there were still queues, barely 18 days after the Federal Government had directed the petroleum marketers to increase the number tankers bringing petrol into the city.

However, more filling stations shut their gates to motorists, yesterday, in Abuja as petrol marketers ran out of stock in the nation’s capital.

Despite allegations of panic buying, some consumers told Vanguard in the Central Business District that stations were not selling with the few independents open hiking their pump price above N200 per litre.

At Conoil petrol station opposite the NNPC towers, motorists complained that it took almost two hours of waiting in the queues to purchase the product.

Speaking to Vanguard, Mr. Danlami Abu, a Bolt driver, explained that the challenge was compounded by motorists who were seeking to gain entry into the station without having to join the queues.

“Anyone talking about panic is speaking rubbish. Come and see my meter, it is showing red already. How can I leave my business to waste my time on the queue? I have been here for almost two hours and you can see that I am still about 10 cars away from entering the station.

“Look the front of station and see what is happening there. Those cars want to go in without queuing. They are taking short by tipping those manning the gates to enter illegally”, he stated.

At the city suburbs, the situation was not different as queues stretched for hundreds of meters with chaotic scenes and the few major marketers outlets opened.

