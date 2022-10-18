By Cynthia Alo

As part of its commitment to delivering excellent track record of innovative financial and investment solutions, FSDH Merchant Bank has launched her custody services offering for investors. Custody is a financial service product that provides safekeeping of financial assets.

This launch is part of the FSDH Group’s plan to meet investors’ needs by covering their end-to-end transactions, further showcasing FSDH’s years of expertise and experience within the financial services sector.

The Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, Bukola Smith, in her statement affirmed that FSDH will continue to deepen the business lines, strengthen offerings and deliver promise to play a key role in the success journey of the clients.

She stated: “As we offer a one-stop array of financial services to our customers; we are now able to deliver efficient end-to-end of their transaction life cycle and we offer years of experience and expertise within the money market, capital market, corporate and transaction banking space to do so excellently.”

Commenting on the new offering, Hakeem Muhammed, Divisional Head, Global Markets & Prestige Banking at FSDH Merchant Bank stated: “With the launch of our custodial service, a banking solution aimed at enhancing the post-trading activities of our clients, we will ensure an efficient custody management process and safekeeping of assets with the highest assurances of safety, efficiency, use of technology, superior service, lower turn-around-time and a direct settlement process with Euroclear Bank which ensures timely settlement.”

With the Global Custody license, FSDH Merchant Bank through its Nominees service can now serve as a premium investor services solution provider for asset managers, institutional investors, banks, insurance companies, brokers, private equity firms, NGOs, foreign portfolio investors and HNIs. Other services include provision of fund services, administration for SEC-regulated collective investment schemes, portfolio valuation, collateral management, escrow agency services, securities lending, cash management, compliance reporting amongst others.