By Cynthia Alo

African Guarantee Fund (AGF) through its subsidiary AGF West Africa, has signed an agreement with FSDH Merchant Bank worth N3.8billion to scale up the bank’s SME business portfolio for an initial 5-year period.

The deal was aimed at addressing access to finance as a key constraint to business growth, which is particularly difficult for SMEs and women-led businesses.

Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank, Bukola Smith, acknowledging the impact of the scheme, stated: ‘‘This transaction will open more opportunities for us to support the growth of the economy on a considerable scale and we will keep working with all relevant stakeholders to maintain this momentum”.

She further stated that the agreement with African Guarantee Fund will support the bank’s commitment to assisting women-owned businesses and SMEs in closing the funding gap.

She added, “The N3.8 billion credit line will strengthen our short-term business loans and will be deployed directly to mid-sized companies and through SME aggregators, business incubators, investment acceleration programmes for businesses who are willing to scale and our women in business initiative”.

In his remarks, The Managing Director, African Guarantee Fund West Africa, Bendjin Kpeglo, affirmed that the partnership will serve the common interests of both AGF and FSDH Merchant Bank to strengthen, promote, and develop cooperation in creating financial inclusion and support systems for entrepreneurs.