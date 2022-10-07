Frank Edwards

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Gospel singer, Frank Ugochukwu Edwards has reacted to rumours of geting engaged to fellow gospel singer, Deborah Paul Enenche.

Fans started speculating about the possible engagement on Sunday when Deborah, the first daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre shared a picture of her beautiful engagement ring on her social media pages without giving details.

However, DeBee, as she’s fondly called, remained silent despite several demands by her fans to explain the significance of the picture.

After another picture of Frank Edwards and Deborah together circulated on social media, fans further speculated the possibility of both singers getting married soon.

However, Frank Edwards debunked the rumours on his social media handles on Thursday and asked his followers to disregard the false news.

He wrote: “Y’all should let that girl enjoy her peace with all the false news Haba! No, be only engagement. Na Nokia engage.”

