The founder, Avaldora Help Foundation, Adaora Chukwuma has been honoured at the recently concluded 2022 edition of Peace Achievers International Awards, the 11th edition in the series.

The award ceremony which took place recently at Sheraton Hotels Abuja had as the theme, “Role of Nigerian the youth, Business & Community leaders, Media & Securty Agencies in the 2023 general elections”.

The award is in recognition of her efforts towards enhancing the living standards of less privileged people through her philanthropic initiatives.

Avaldora Help Foundation was formed in 2018 with the sole objective to help the less privileged.

The foundation was set up from a burning desire to help humanity in line with the UN Sustainable development goals.

The goals are,

Goal 1: No Poverty

Goal 2: Zero Hunger

Goal 3: Good health andwell-being

Goal 4: Quality Education

Since the inception of the foundation in 2018, it has catered for over three thousand (3,000) widows and children through its various intervention/empowerment programs and activities.

The mission is to improve the livelihood of the underprivileged widows and children in Africa beginning from Nigeria.

The organization does this by organizing Empowerment programs, Trainings and Seminars.

Its vision is to see the less privilege live a fulfilling life; are treated with respect and dignity; and have equal opportunities to develop and activate their abilities.

Other prominent Nigerians honoured at the Peace Achievers International Awards 2022 include, the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, his Delta state counterpart and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, member representing Ika federal constituency, Honourable Victor Nwokolo, Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation, Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro and many more.

In his remarks, the lead Organiser and Project Director Africa, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe congratulated all the awardees for standing tall in selfless service to humanity, affirming that the agency will be at the forefront in identifying and recognizing eminent Nigerians deserving of award of excellence.

