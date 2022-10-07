…vows to have roof over heads of low-income earners

Middle: The Chief Executive Officer of the Millard Fuller Foundation, Mr. Sam Odia; with beneficiaries of zero-interest housing units for low-income earners, during the unveiling of the new estate, in Luvu Madaki Community of Masaka, Nasarawa State

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS housing remains a big challenge to Nigeria’s growing population, a real estate development firm, Millard Fuller Foundation in partnership with the Selavip Foundation, with determination unveiled a zero-interest housing units for low-income earners.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fuller Foundation, Sam Odia, made this known at the unveiling to mark the 2022 Annual National Day Build, in Luvu Madaki Community of Masaka, Nasarawa State, while unveiling the estate to beneficiaries.

Odia said it was out of sheer determination to change the narrative in the housing sector that was why his organisation in partnership took the bill bybthe horn to embark on the project, which was a way to provide affordable, all inclusive and sustainable approach to solve housing problem across the country.

The new estate had a total of 40 single-room units in blocks of four semi-detached studio flats, each were built following the agreement, each with a bathroom and kitchen.

The Millard Fuller Foundation was founded in 2006 with a vision of seeing a world in which everyone has access to adequate housing on a sustainable basis through a collaborative and innovative partnership with individuals and organizations.

He said: “Nigeria is a country where security is of great concern, because it’s not security from armed bandits alone, but the security of life.

“Our desire is to ensure that every low-income earner have a roof over their heads.

“We want to ensure that everybody eventually is able to enter his own home where he will not need to be paying money to any landlord.”

However, he expressed concern over poor infrastructure in housing delivery in Nigeria.

Therefore, he urged the government to come up with solid and sustainable housing reforms, and also Nigeria mortgage insurance corporation to boost housing firms and delivery.

A representative of one of the partners of the project, Etex Group, Danladi Mwantok, said, “Our interest is to see the community grow and community people live well.

“And so when you want to live well you have to live in a good house with shelter, after food the next thing is shelter. So providing shelter for the less privilege is our goal.”

Mwantok also stated that after its establishment 2006, the Millard Fuller foundation since its inception about years ago has contributed immensely in reducing the housing deficits in the country as well as empowering Nigerians.

One of the beneficiaries who expressed joy, Martha Zakkariya, said, “I thank Millard Fuller Foundation because they gave me house. I will not pay house rent again.

“I ⁸9 live now with my children’s and husband. Nobody will come and disturb us about house rent again. So I appreciate their support today.”

Other beneficiaries, Sunny King Benjamin, prayed for the Millard Fuller Foundation, while commending them for doing the work of God.

According to him, “My prayer for them is that God should empower them to do more of this and they should never relent in doing the good work of God. “

