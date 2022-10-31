“Despise not the days of little beginnings, I urge you to see this presentation today as the beginning of a new phase in a more productive and positively disposed life of productivity for yourselves, and by extension your communities, state and nation.”

These were the remarks of Dr Ayibaemi Ken-Fashola, a member of the Board of Directors of Global Peace Foundation in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, while making a presentation of N1,000,000 to a group of ‘graduating’ youths, women and others from Etche community in Rivers State.

The cheque presentation also involved some Muslim youths in the community in what was seen as the finale to an engagement on youth peace building and empowerment which started in November 2021

Dr Fashola, who was also wearing the cap of Country Director as he also represented Amb Rev Joseph Hayab, noted that the presentation of the seed cheque is a continuation of its community peace building efforts across Nigeria, and specifically that of Etche which started in November 2021

“In the course of these period, we have successfully held series of workshops and capacity building training for women, youths and their leaders on how to mitigate violence and promote a culture of peace in their communities,” he stated

Furthermore, Dr Fashola noted that “We have also trained participants on financial literacy and encouraged them to form cooperative groups.

“We sincerely believe that a financially empowered young man or woman will not support violence that will disrupt the smooth flow of their business and the harmony of their communities and environments.”

Responding, the community leader, Chief Timothy Nwankwala who is also the Ochemba of Igbodo Town described the development as “glorious for the people of Rivers State” and his community in particular for hosting the pilot programme in the South.

“It will help youths to have financial freedom,” and further advised the recipients to see the stipend as a “test” of their management capabilities and Judicious handling of little before much is given.

He promised to directly help those who want to go into agriculture with the provision of land.

“Youths should be free from terrorism and other negative vices if they are positively engaged,” he added.

The Board Director and special guest of the day, Dr Ayibaemi thanked the chief, leaders, youths and all the participants for their determination and pleaded with them to ensure the success of this pilot programme so that other communities will benefit from its likes.

“This programme will continue with the formation of a community peace and reconciliation Committee to help address issues before they escalate.

“Be assured that the success here will encourage GPF to replicate this project in more communities,” he added.

