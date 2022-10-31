By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Osaseyi Foundation Scholarship scheme has provided educational materials and scholarships to another set of 850 pupils and students in public Primary and Secondary schools in Ojoro-Gbede community in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

While 631 of the awardees were in the primary school, the remaining 224 were students of Okoro-Gbede High school.

The scholarship awards covers each student’s WAEC registration fees as well as their three-term school fees, including the purchase of Jamb forms for graduands.

The foundation also distributed exercise books and other educational materials to students and pupils at Okoro-Gbede LGEA primary school and UBE secondary school in Okoro-Gbede Ijumu Local Government, with tuition fees paid in full, as well as cash donations to dedicated teachers.

Founder of Osaseyi Foundation, Mr Richard Osaseyi, at the official presentation of school materials to the beneficiaries at his alma mater, Okoro Gbede high school said he was moved to give to teachers and students because of his interest in contributing to the sector that shapes nation building.

“We can build our nation through education and my interest is not in building mansions but in building legacies in the lives of children who are the future of our great nation.

“By investing in the educational development of the younger generation, the future of communities are secured and assured. So, I decided to extend the scholarship scheme to Ijumu LGA because of the overdriving passion of the Foundation to reach everywhere possible.

“By investing in our students who have great potential and by investing in their educational development, we won’t be bothered about what the future holds,” he said

The Ijumu Local Government Education Secretary, Mr Ehindero Alexander Kehinde, thanked Mr Osaseyi for prioritizing education, saying that it is the best way to change the narrative of the community and nation at large. He seized the opportunity to request that more interventions be made, specifically in the provision of public toilets and other facilities to schools in Ijumu Local Government Area.

“I must sincerely thank Mr Richard for placing premium on human development than gathering wealth and resources. I am excited that Mr Richard has deemed it fit to add his quota to developing a critical aspect of the society. I can only pray to God to continue to bless the Foundation with the requisite resources.” He said.

He noted that “Good legacy is hereditary” citing the impact of Osaseyi’s father on the community, who provided electricity at a time when the community was eluded of basic development.

The Secretary, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Kogi), Barr. Oluwakemi Omeiza Usman, during her Career -Talk presentation to the students advised them to identify their strength in order to guide them while choosing a career path in life.

She charged the students to take their studies seriously in order not to put the effort of Osaseyi Richard Foundation and the scholarship to waste.

Barr. Oluwakemi noted that FIDA will continue to partner with Osaseyi Foundation to help promote and preserve the rights of women and Children especially the most vulnerable in local communities.

The National President of Okoro- Gede Development Association, Chief Pedro Durotiwon, outlined the foundation’s Mr significant contributions to the people of Okoro Gede, Ijumu local government area, and other local governments, including the provision of water boreholes, scholarships, and health bill interventions, among others.

“Osaseyi Foundation has been paying school fees and providing educational materials to indigenes and non-indigenes in public schools in Ijumu for over four years. We thank and pray God to grant Mr Richard Osaseyi the grace to do more.”

