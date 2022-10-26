By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORUM of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria, FFDGN, has identified promotion of consciousness about core national values such as discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance and diversity among strategies to overcome myriads of challenges bedviling the country.

This is contained in a communique’ issued at the end of the Forum’s Annual General Meeting with the theme:”Nation Building in Challenging times’ held at Ibom Icon Hotel, Uyo Akwa Ibom State and signed by its newly elected national Chairman and former deputy governor of Abia State, H. E Chris Akomas, national secretary Lazarus Yoriyo

and two others.

The communique’ listed the summary of the challenges identified by the paper presenters at the conference to include lack of detribalized and patriotic leadership, Weak democratic institutions, personalization of state power and wide spread insecurity, which has greatly undermined Nigeria’s productivity.

Others challenges were rapid population growth and high infant mortality, rising debt profile, poor administration of elections;

Polarization of the Nigerian polity which has undermined National cohesion and unstable foreign policy.

The communique’reads in part: “At the Annual General Meeting/Congress of the Forum, a one day conference was held under the distinguished chairmanship of Hon. Kanu Agabi, SAN, and declared open by the Governor of Akwa Ibom, H. E Udom Emmanuel.

“The theme of the Conference: Nation Building in Challenging Times was examined under three different sub themes by three leading academics, namely: Prof. Audu Nanben Gambo, Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo and Dr. Ademola Major Adeyi.

“The strategies for overcoming the challenges as given by the presenters include: promoting consciousness about core national values such as discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance and diversity, and promotion of a culture of good governance, accountability and politics of development.

“Appointing security chiefs and administrators based on competence and capacity, dequate funding of education and health for human capital development; sensitization of the citizenry to cherish diversity, pursue and install a merit-based system for appointment and privileges.

“Encourage massive youth employment,

promote the use of ICT infrastructure within the digital economy to enable the Nigerian youth to be innovative and productive; promote an aggressive and creative branding project of Nigeria to promote National pride and good citizenship.

“Also provision of adequate infrastructure in the power sector to guarantee adequate power supply to drive the economy,

restructuring the polity by devolving more power to the lower tier of government”

According to the communique’ the conference resolved that FFDGN as a critical platform of quality managers of human and material resources must not be allowed to derail.

It added that efforts should be sustained to reposition the Forum to offer greater contributions to the quest of nation building, stressing:”Nigeria should always see its challenges in the context of global realities”.

