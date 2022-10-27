Major tsunami has hit the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as former Gubernatorial Aspirant, Hon. Efe Ofobruku today officially resigned his membership of the PDP, dumping the party for the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Hon. Ofobruku, a former two term member of the House of Assembly, who made the announcement after a meeting with the Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the All Progressive Congress, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, said he chose to join the progressive family as the PDP has become a nepotistic party.

According to Hon. Ofobruku who also served as Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on legislative matters, said also that after a careful study of the EDGE manifesto of the APC, it became clear that the agenda was carefully put together to Build A New Delta.

Ofobruku vowed to work around the clock to deliver Agege, Osanebi and all candidates of the All Progressive Congress.

