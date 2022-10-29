Former first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan celebrated her 57th birthday during the week. The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan gathered a few family and friends together to celebrate the occasion.

President Jonathan shared the video on social media as he joined his wife at the count of L-O-V-E to cut the birthday cake.

Well-wishers of the former president have been trooping to his Instagram page to express their well wishes for the couple and for the former first lady.

As First Lady of Nigeria between 2010 and 2015, Dame Patience was involved in various humanitarian projects.

