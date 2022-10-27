.

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, has been allegedly abducted along Ugwuogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka expressway, Thursday.

Vanguard gathered that Shere was among the unknown number of road users kidnapped when suspected kidnappers allegedly blocked the highway Thursday morning around Ekwegbe axis of the ever-busy road which serves as a gateway between the North and Southern Nigeria.

Shere, a medical doctor, served under the administration of the former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, as the state’s scribe.

Vanguard further learnt that he was traveling to Nsukka for a meeting when he was abducted.

The Ekwegbe axis of the Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road, has become a hotbed for kidnapping, a situation that has left road users with so much to worry about.

