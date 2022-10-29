.

….says he is a nuisance

By Paul Olayemi

A Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Barr Ejaife Omizu Odebala has called for the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike to be expelled from the party over what he said was the governor’s anti-party behaviours.

Odebala in a video that has gone viral accused Wike of castigating the party hereby eroding the popularity of party.

He also said Wike was a nuisance and an embarrassment to the People’s Democratic Party and called for his expulsion immediately

He said “my name is Hon Barr Ejaife Omizu Odebala, I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Nyesome Wike who is a member of the party has been castigating the party as it’s aspirant, hereby eroding the popularity of the party gradually.

Nyesome Wike has been a council chairman, a chief of staff to the Rivers State government, a former minister and a two-term governor, as a member of a political party, not everything that happens in a political party is pleasing to all members but we move on.

“Nyesome Wike does not have the ability to move on with the party, I urge the national body of the party headed by Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu to expell Nyesome Wike from the party immediately. He is a nuisance and causing great embarrassment to the party, one man cannot hold a party to ransomed” Odebala said

