Participants at the Lagos screening of the ‘The Other women’ at the For Foundation Lagos Office

By Babajide Komolafe

Ford Foundation in partnership with Arden and Newton, has hosted the Lagos screening of “The Other Women”, a documentary film on the resilience of women with disabilities in resource-producing communities.

The Lagos screening of the documentary film is a product of an 18-month, produced by Arden and Newton, an African creative agency was attended by the Regional Director, Ford Foundation Officer for West Africa, Chichi Aniagolu Okoye among other dignitaries.

In her welcome remarks, The West African Director emphasised on the need for collaborations among different organisations and partners in promoting equality, social inclusion for people with disabilities, who are also victims of marginalisation and stigmatisation.

She further advocated for the creation of a people-first, and disability-friendly workplace and the employment of people with disabilities in corporate organisations.

According to her, these efforts would further aid understanding of their plight and struggle while fostering social inclusion.

Speaking at the event, the Creative Director of Arden and Newton Limited, Perez Tigidam, stressed the need for more sensitization and acceptance of those with disabilities, especially in rural areas where people have no access to information.

“They need to know their rights, the opportunities available, and how they can access them. Also, the People Living with disabilities Acts needs to be simplified for easy understanding in order for them to make appropriate demands for them,” he added.

Reacting to the documentary film, a participant advocated the need to educate people with disabilities on the importance of seeking medical attention, and re-orientate their superstitious belief in the spiritual nature of disability.

“The Other Women” documentary which was first premiered at the Silverbird Cinema, Yar’adua Centre, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in June tells captivating stories of the struggles of Women With Disabilities (WWDs) in Nigeria’s extractive communities. It catalogues the firsthand experience of women living with disabilities in resource-producing communities in Nigeria.

